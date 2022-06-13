Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 348,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Sysco by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $81.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock worth $11,014,188 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

