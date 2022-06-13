3,909 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Pool by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $385.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $377.52 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.72.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.38.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

