Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE ES opened at $88.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.