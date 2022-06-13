Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 468,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 301,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 224,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $4,504,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,603 shares of company stock valued at $12,908,243 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $68.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

