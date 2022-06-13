Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.71.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $247.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.83. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

