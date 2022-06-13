Amalgamated Bank Buys 571 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $115.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.