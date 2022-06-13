TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $581.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.26. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $531.23 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.43.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.