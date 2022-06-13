Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,501 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 144,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $4,118,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $74.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

