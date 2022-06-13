Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

