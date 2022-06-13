HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,085 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,792. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

