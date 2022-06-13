9,127 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock worth $11,014,188. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

