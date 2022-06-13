BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 510

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.39) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.77) price objective (up from GBX 490 ($6.14)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.70) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 516.88 ($6.48).

BP opened at GBX 437.45 ($5.48) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 409.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 381.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £84.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. BP has a one year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 456 ($5.71).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.39%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($465.48). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($390.79).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

