BP (LON:BP) Price Target Increased to GBX 510 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.39) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.77) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.77) price objective (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.14)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.70) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 516.88 ($6.48).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 437.45 ($5.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 409.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 381.79. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.71).

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($465.48). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($390.79).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

