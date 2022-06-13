Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,745 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Cambium Networks worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $14.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMBM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

