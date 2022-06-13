CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,834 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CommScope worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,217.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

