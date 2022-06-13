Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,692 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 662,065 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $1,508,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $10,445,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,161.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $30.38 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

