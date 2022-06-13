Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,998 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of NeoPhotonics worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 151,468 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.55 on Monday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $258,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,205 shares of company stock worth $608,905. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

