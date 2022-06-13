Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,463 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 6.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 135,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

