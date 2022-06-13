Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 5.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000.
PFEB opened at $27.36 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.