Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 5.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000.

PFEB opened at $27.36 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

