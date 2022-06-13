Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 44,255 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,255 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period.

PAPR stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92.

