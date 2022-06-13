CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of CTS worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CTS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 172,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

