Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 106,271 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period.

POCT stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

