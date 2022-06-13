Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,084 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 3.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PNOV opened at $28.64 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

