Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,691 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,691 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 2.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 123,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSEP opened at $28.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

