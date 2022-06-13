Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,691 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 2.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 332.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

