Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $28.59 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66.

