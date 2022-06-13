Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,647 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 3.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 107.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $428,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66.

