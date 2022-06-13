Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 3.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 497.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 64.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $27.91 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

