Berenberg Bank Boosts Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 225

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 285 ($3.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 260 ($3.26) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.77) to GBX 227 ($2.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 225.29 ($2.82).

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 220.16 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.06. The company has a market cap of £700.65 million and a PE ratio of 1.54. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.80 ($2.99).

In other Capricorn Energy news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.79), for a total value of £1,006,978.80 ($1,261,878.20).

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

