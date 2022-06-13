RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 385.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $17.67 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

