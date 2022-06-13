Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 288.34 ($3.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £623.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 139.11 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 321 ($4.02).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

