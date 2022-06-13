Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Increases By 416.1%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 416.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $40,063.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,873,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,217,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 72,503 shares of company stock valued at $651,078 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 112.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

