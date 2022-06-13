Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of RA opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 586,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 39,744 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,089,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

