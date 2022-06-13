Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSEGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.75) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 105 ($1.32). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.65% from the company’s current price.

JSE opened at GBX 100.25 ($1.26) on Friday. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £466.91 million and a P/E ratio of -41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.73.

About Jadestone Energy (Get Rating)

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.