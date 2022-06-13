Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.75) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 105 ($1.32). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.65% from the company’s current price.
JSE opened at GBX 100.25 ($1.26) on Friday. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £466.91 million and a P/E ratio of -41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.73.
About Jadestone Energy (Get Rating)
