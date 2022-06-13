Berenberg Bank Trims Kistos (LON:KIST) Target Price to GBX 490

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 730 ($9.15) to GBX 490 ($6.14) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON KIST opened at GBX 393.85 ($4.94) on Friday. Kistos has a twelve month low of GBX 172 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 455 ($5.70). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 416.42. The company has a market capitalization of £326.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42.

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It holds 60% interests in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

