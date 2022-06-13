The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
NYSE GDV opened at $21.46 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
