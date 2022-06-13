The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE GDV opened at $21.46 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.