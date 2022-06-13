Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.12% of EnPro Industries worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,981,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $11,876,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $10,527,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $92.33 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.98.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

