Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 151.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,409,000 after buying an additional 110,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,264,000 after acquiring an additional 785,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

