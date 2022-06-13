Zacks Investment Management Has $2.95 Million Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.07% of StepStone Group worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in StepStone Group by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STEP. TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.75. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

