ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT opened at $28.62 on Monday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.61) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.