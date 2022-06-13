Zacks Investment Management Purchases 2,533 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Best Buy by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 184,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

