Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,239,000 after purchasing an additional 363,481 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,205,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,597,000 after purchasing an additional 318,008 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,438,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

