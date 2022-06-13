Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $414,000.

XSVM stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

