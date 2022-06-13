Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

REXR opened at $61.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $72.51.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.