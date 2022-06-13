Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $993,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 307.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $567,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $291.60 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.71 and its 200-day moving average is $343.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.42.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

