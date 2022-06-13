BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,808,654.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,224 shares of company stock valued at $19,423,120. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

