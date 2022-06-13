Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.17 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Nasdaq stock opened at $150.19 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.