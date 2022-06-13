Analysts Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT at $51.80

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,684,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $680.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.