Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 634 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $209.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average of $233.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

