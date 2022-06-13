Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,544,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

